CLINTON — Quad City Arts announces its 49th season of professional performing arts residencies for the 2022-2023 school year. The Visiting Artist Series will begin hosting artists at Clinton Community College, one of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, on Oct. 26 with Ladama Latin-alternative band.
Residencies will continue through May 2023 and will focus on presenting outreach engagements in schools and community sites in and around the Quad-Cities. The upcoming Visiting Artists Series includes the following free performing ensembles/artists in Clinton at the CCC Technology Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, providing performing arts experiences in area schools and for community audiences:
· Ladama - Latin-alternative band – Wednesday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
· BROKEN BOX MIME THEATER – Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m.
· ALLA BOARA – Wednesday, March 1, 6 p.m.
Ladama is a group of four women, virtuosic musicians, and educators — Lara Klaus, Daniela Serna, Mafer Bandola and Sara Lucas — who harness music from their respective countries of origin, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and the United States, the group utilizes traditional and non-traditional instruments from across the Americas, but with a modern twist to produce Latin Alternative music.
Ladama is one of the featured artists for Quad City Arts’ Performing Arts Signature Series. Attendees can enjoy a spotlight performance from an artist in residence along with complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Ladama will perform 6 p.m. Oct. 27, at The Outing Club, Davenport. For ticket information, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/pass.html
For more information on upcoming events, visit the calendar at https://www.quadcityarts.com/events.html. The series serves students and community members in Clinton, Scott, and Muscatine Counties in Iowa, and Henry, Rock Island, and Mercer Counties in Illinois. Since 1974, the Visiting Artists Series has engaged Quad-City residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists. For more information about the Visiting Artists Series residency program, visit www.quadcityarts.com/vas.
