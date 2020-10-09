CLINTON — The engagement and approaching marriage of Mallory Voss and Lance Dorsey have been announced.
Parents of the couple are Dan and Sharon Voss of Clinton and Rick and Phong Dorsey of Hudson, Iowa. Grandparents of the couple are Tom and Pat Mulholland of Clinton, Tom and Cindy Dorsey of Hudson, Minh and Nih Quang of Des Moines and Bob and Nancy Speed of Dunkerton, Iowa.
Vows will be exchanged at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Hiawatha, Iowa. A reception will follow at Eastbank Venue & Lounge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Invitations have been sent.
The bride-to-be graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She is employed with the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Her fiance is a journeyman plumber and is employed with Mulford Plumbing & Heating in Coralville.
