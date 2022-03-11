CLINTON — Clinton's Wa-Tan-Ye Club is celebrating Wa-Tan-Ye week through March 13 by having its large display sign in the window of Corner Deli, where the club will start its noon meeting on April 5.
The club also delivered 37 dozen cookies, which members baked, to Clinton Clinton City Hall, Clinton Police, the city's three fire stations, Clinton's Parks and Recreation Department, Neighborhood Services and the Street Department as a thank you gift the club does annually during its special week.
The club has not been meeting weekly due to COVID-19 but plans to meet at 6 p.m. March 29 at Zion Lutheran Church for a dinner and meeting. Reservations will be made with Jeanette Petersen. Marsha Smith is president of the Clinton Wa-Tan-Ye Club.
