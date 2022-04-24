CLINTON - Marsha Smith, president of the Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, announced the monthly business meeting will be at the First Congregational Church on Tuesday, April 26, following the 6:30 p.m. dinner.
The committee for decorations include Roberta Dostal, Cindy Holiday, Linda North and Margo Rockrohr. Reservations may be made with the calling committee.
Members will return their order forms for the Birthday - All Occasion card fund raiser to the meeting or drop them off at Clinton Printing. Julie Ramirez is chairwoman of the event.
Volunteers for the River Arts Center include Kathy Byers, Marilou Finn, Sharon Gilbert, Sharon Hoenicke, Margo Rockrohr, Anne Schmidt, Marsha Smith and Sheila Stickell.
Scholarship committee is working on presenting the annual scholarships and Missy Otto will have the glass-cleaning clothes available.
