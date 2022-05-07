CLINTON — Wa-tan-ye officers from the Clinton Club attended the District meeting in Stockton, Illinois, on April 30. Marcia Smith gave the report of Clinton activities and Julie Ramirez told about the greeting card fundraiser.
Marie McDonough, of the Stockton club, is a master woodcarver and presented a program on woodcarving. She talked about the International Woodcarver’s Congress that will be at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds from June 11-18.
Door prizes were won by Jeanette Petersen, Julie Ramirez and Missy Otto. The next district meeting will be today in Estherville.
