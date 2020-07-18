CLINTON – Robert Waldorf of 1821 Highway 67 is celebrating his 85th birthday. He was born July 16, 1935 to Frank and Margaret Waldorf. He married Ethel Mary White on August 27, 1959. They just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
He has 4 children, Steve and Ellen from DeWitt, Mark and Brenda from Camanche, David and Sheila from Clinton and Karin and Mark Applegate from Florida. There are 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Also step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
He is retired from Engineering at Ralston Purina and ADM. He also taught a plant safety class at Clinton Community College.
He will be celebrating with his family.
