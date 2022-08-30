CLINTON - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Clinton at NelsonCorp Field on Sept. 24.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the walk kicks off at 9 a.m.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers, which signify solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end the disease.
Jim Wiebenga helped bring the Walk back to Clinton several years ago, and he volunteers as a Walk Committee member.
“I personally lost two grandparents to dementia and have worked with numerous families in the Clinton area going through Alzheimer’s or dementia with a loved one. That’s why it is so important to keep the Walk in Clinton,” says Wiebenga.
This year, the Alzheimer’s Association has a goal of raising $45,000 at the Clinton Walk. Last year, $27,000 was raised, and so far this year $25,000 has been raised. The money raised will help the Association provide care and support to families in Iowa, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and ultimately a cure.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.