MT. CARROLL, Ill. — The West Carroll FFA Trapshooting Team placed fourth at the Section I FFA Trapshooting Career Development Event on Saturday at the Coleta Sportsman's Club.
The contest consisted of teams shooting two rounds of 25 clay birds.The top three scores became the team score, FFA Adviser Don Mathey said Sunday.
West Carroll's Team Score was a 96. The team consisted of Logan Appel, Paige Armstrong, Tom Falk and Adair Pempilton.
Pempilton finished sixth individually, hitting 39 birds. Armstrong scored 29, Tom Falk 28 and Logan Appel 18.
Lena-Winslow won the contest with a score of 134, and Kegan DeZell was the top individual, scoring 48 of 50 birds.
Top Teams Team Score Top 10 Individuals, Score and School
Lena-Winslow 134 1. Kegan DeZell, 48, Lena-Winslow
Galena 118 2. Conor DeZell, 46, Lena-Winslow
Scales Mound 102 3. Tyler Temperly, 43, Galena
West Carroll 96 4. Mitch Travis, 42, Scales Mound
Stockton 32 5. Ross Stabenow, 40, Lena-Winslow
6. Adair Pempilton, 39, West Carroll
7. Sam Keene Wienen, 39, Galena
8. Johnny Heller, 36, Galena
9. Chase Dittmar, 33, Galena
10. Jonas Driscoll, 32, Scales Mound
