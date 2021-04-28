SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The career achievements of Illinois 4-H members were celebrated at a virtual ceremony April 10, when $45,000 in scholarships was awarded by the Illinois 4-H Foundation.
“This was a year that none of us could have imagined, and these young men and women did not allow even a global pandemic get in the way of achieving their goals,” says Lisa Diaz, University of Illinois Extension assistant dean and 4-H director. “In fact, we saw the opposite; these 4-H youth pivoted, innovated, and rose to the occasion in a way that surpassed any and all of our expectations.”
The Illinois 4-H Foundation raises private and corporate funds to support the Illinois 4-H program.
“We are so lucky to have such a strong network of donors that deeply value education,” says Angie Barnard, Foundation executive director.
“These youth have demonstrated the 4-H spirit of service, dedication, and resilience throughout this past year,” says Diaz. “As new challenges presented themselves, they stepped up to rise to the occasion. These awards celebrate hard work and goals being attained.”
Forty-five young adults were chosen as scholarship winners in one of nine divisions of the State 4-H Award. Each winner receives a $1,000 scholarship. Local Whiteside 4-H member Logan Wheeler was recipient of the Healthy Living & Nutrition Scholarship. The Healthy Living & Nutrition award focuses on youths who are helping their communities make healthy decisions and lead healthy lifestyles. This award is sponsored by Pat Clickener, Donna Mueller, and Kevin and Janette Rhoades.
