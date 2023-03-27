Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to ‘Drop It and Drive’
MORRISON, Ill. — In observance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state. Motorists can expect to see increased patrols and traffic safety enforcement zones throughout April.
“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes on our roads today,” said Sheriff John F.Booker.
“During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement will boost enforcement efforts, stopping anyone who is texting and driving. Remember, if you have a phone in one hand, you can expect a ticket in the other.”
In Illinois, using a phone in anything other than hands-free mode while driving is illegal.
The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
