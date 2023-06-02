DEWITT - The 96th annual Wiese-Schneckloth family reunion will be Saturday, June 10, at the DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St.
Doors on the east or north sides of the church will open at 11:30 a.m. and the potluck will begin at 12:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share and their own table service and drinks. A meeting will be held after the meal, followed by children's games and a scavenger hunt. This year's theme is May Day.
For more information visit www.wiese-schneckloth.com or call Mary Hemphill (563) 528-3504.
