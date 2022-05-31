DEWITT — The Wiese-Schneckloth family reunion will be June 12 at the DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the potluck will begin at 12:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass and their own table service. There will be a short meeting and activities for children. Bring any family updates of births, deaths, marriages and changes of address.
The theme this year is German school traditions. For more information, call Mary Hemphill at (563) 528-3504.
