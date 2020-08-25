MACOMB, Ill. — A total of 1,359 undergraduate students enrolled at Western Illinois University were named to the 2020 Spring Dean’s List. The total includes 127 students at the WIU-Quad Cities Campus.
To receive this award, an undergraduate student must earn at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a scale of 4.0, which equals an A in a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded courses; pass-fail hours are not counted (e.g., student teaching, internships).
Local students named to the list are:
Clinton: William Hicks, Sydney Larkey and Sadie Nickles.
Miles: Jakob Wimpey.
Preston: Jessica Christine Potter.
