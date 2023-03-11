Julie Dunn first moved to Iowa in 1987 with the intent to someday return to Wisconsin.
Instead, with a master of arts degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and a bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville in business and communication, she became the first development director for the newly formed K-12 school system composed of Clinton’s Mater Dei High School and Trinity Catholic Schools.
In 1990, she moved to Cedar Rapids, but a position as the executive director with the Clinton Chapter of the American Red Cross brought her back. She started in public relations and marketing at what was then Mercy Medical Center in 2005, then took over as head of the MercyOne Clinton Foundation in 2016.
During the seven years that followed being given the title of executive director of the Foundation, Dunn coordinated volunteer efforts to raise $2 million for a new linear accelerator at the hospital’s cancer center, established the Samaritan Fund to assist patient needs, and raised $250,000 for the purchase of a new CT scanner, among other accomplishments.
“The best part of my position,” Dunn says, “is the opportunity to make a difference every day. It is rewarding to work side by side with coworkers, volunteers, the Foundation board of directors and donors who inspire me every day.”
Last year, the Foundation provided nearly $1 million to the medical center and medical group to purchase new equipment, start new services, provide colleague and patient support, give scholarships and education aid and help the community by supporting the United Way and Med Tree campaigns.
Formerly a board member of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and Information and Referral Assistance Services, Dunn currently serves on the River Bluff Community Foundation Board and is a member of the Rotary Club of Clinton.
“Working with other non-profit groups, like River Bluff Community Foundation, United Way, and the Rotary, connects me with others who care very deeply about making a difference for our community and making Clinton the best place to live and work,” she says. “Through the years, I have seen Clinton grow and change. We have a lot of great things in our community that I think people overlook.”
The real beauty of Clinton though, she says, is the people who make things happen.
Dunn still plans to raise approximately $500,000 to replace the hospital’s cardiac monitors and ultrasound equipment. She also wants to successfully lead United Way as the incoming president of its Board of Directors for 2023-2024.
Dunn’s position as the executive director of the Foundation is sure to evolve in light of a recent announcement that Genesis Health System would be joining MercyOne Health, but the prospect excites her.
“Health care has always been a mix of partners and competitors,” she says, “but it is always better for the patient when we can work together to serve their needs. I feel it will be the same way for philanthropy. We will get better and stronger by working together, keeping the needs of the patient front and center and serving our communities in the best possible way with the funds that are entrusted to us. As a system, there is much work ahead and I look forward to helping enhance the philanthropic services to continue to benefit the Clinton area and the entire Iowa division.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.