Heather Evans, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ assistant director for Admissions and Community Outreach, loves serving students, families, and the community.
“The connectedness I feel and the relationships I have with area schools and community partners bring me tremendous joy,” she said.
Evans earned an associate in arts degree from Clinton Community College, followed by a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies from the University of Iowa. She then left home for Phoenix, where she became the director of Career Services at Grand Canyon University.
In San Bernardino, California, Evans served as job location developer at California State University, then coordinator of Student Activities and director of Student Life at Front Range Community College in Boulder County, Colorado.
Evans, whose now is 24 years into her career, returned to Clinton to continue her career at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges in November 2010.
Aside from “the gorgeous riverfront and numerous outdoor live music options in the warmer months,” Evans enjoys Clinton for “the people dedicated to seeking ways to improve the quality of place and overall quality of life for everyone living here.”
Recipient of the 2013-2014 Al Wise Memorial Chamber Volunteer of the Year award, Evans is a United Way of Clinton board member. She is the program coordinator and instructor of the Leaders Emerging and Developing, or LEAD, program. She is also a Grow Clinton Ambassador, Tourism Committee member, Events Committee member, Leadership Committee member, and Investor and Business Retention Committee member, as well as a Phi Theta Kappa adviser.
She previously has served on the board of the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Institute and was also a member of the Clinton Community School District Portrait of a Graduate Committee.
“I feel deeply honored to be recognized as a woman leading change in our community,” Evans says. “I serve alongside many dedicated individuals in our efforts toward positive change, so I express abundant gratitude with a very joyful heart knowing I have been thought of in such high regard.”
Evans finds connecting with and empowering students of all ages to be rewarding, especially as she represents an institution that provides equitable access to education, yet she still strives to achieve more.
“I am currently working on my master’s degree in higher education student affairs,” she says. “This has been a goal of mine for a long time and I am thrilled to finally be doing the work to accomplish this goal.”
