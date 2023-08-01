ELIZABETH, Ill. — The 95th annual Wurster reunion will be Aug. 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 Main St. A potluck dinner will be served at noon. For more information call Jeannie Messmer at (815) 273-7378.
Wurster reunion is Aug. 20
