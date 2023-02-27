CLINTON — YWCA Clinton completed its first "Coldest Night of the Year Walk" on Saturday, raising over $9,000 and counting.
Over 100 walkers gathered at YWCA Clinton and completed either a 2K or 5K walk around town and returned for a warm bowl of soup thanks to Kwik Star and community volunteers. Starbucks coffee volunteered along the route to serve coffee to the walkers.The money raised from this event will aid the YWCA Clinton Empowerment Center in providing support to the community.
Donations are being accepted until March 31 and can be made online at https://cnoy.com/location/clinton or by cash or check at the YWCA Clinton front desk.
To get involved in future fundraisers, contact Development Director Katie Likens at 242-2110, Ext. 106.
