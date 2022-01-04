Clinton — YWCA Clinton is offering a January promotion for its fitness facilities. Anyone who purchases a new gym membership from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 will experience a snowfall of savings.
Individuals who decide to purchase a new membership will pick a snowflake from the wall and receive either a no joiner's fee or their first month free. This promotion cannot be combined with any other offer.
To learn more about the YWCA Clinton January promotion, contact YWCA Health and Wellness Manager LuAnn Larson at 242-2110, Ext. 304.
YWCA Clinton has served the greater Clinton community for over 106 years in the areas of health and wellness, childcare and youth programs, along with serving the homeless and near homeless through the YWCA Empowerment Center. To learn more about YWCA programs and services, or how to get involved, visit the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org or call 242-2110.
