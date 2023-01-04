CLINTON — The YWCA invites community members to attend “Winter Wellness Mindfulness for Busy People” meditation sessions. There will be four sessions beginning Jan. 9 with the final session on Jan. 30. Sessions are on Mondays from 5 to 5:45 p.m. in the YWCA Clinton Tea Room.
YWCA Instructor Jeanne McKenzie will host these sessions, which are meant to still the mind.
“We will be exploring simple meditation methods as well as using tapping techniques that will help you hold your center, and restore inner balance,” says McKenzie.
For those who are interested in attending the YWCA “Winter Wellness Mindfulness for Busy People,” sign up at the YWCA front desk or call to register at 242-2110. There is no cost for members to participate.
To learn more about YWCA programs and services, or how to get involved, visit the YWCA Clinton website at ywcaclinton.org or call 242-2110.
