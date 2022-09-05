CLINTON — Zion Lutheran Church’s Pork and Sauerkraut supper has returned and will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the church, 439 Third Ave. South.
The menu will include pork loin, potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. Dine in includes a beverage. Carryouts are also available.
Cost is $12 in advance for adults or $15 at the door and children are $5 each. Tickets are on sale at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton Printing, Sweetheart Bakery and at D-lectable D-lites. Everyone is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.