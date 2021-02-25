DEWITT — Late last year, DeWitt Police Chief David Porter was speaking with a fellow police chief in Minnesota, when the issue of building community trust in law enforcement came up in conversation.
Chief Porter’s colleague explained a new program called “Lights On!” that his agency was using as one way to help build that trust.
It’s a common scenario — an officer pulls over a vehicle with a burned-out bulb, except now, instead of a ticket or warning, the officer has the option of handing the driver a Lights On! voucher for free light repair. The driver can then redeem those vouchers for free repairs at any participating auto service provider — in DeWitt, that service provider is Theisen’s.
“There can be anxiety between (paying for) fixing a light bulb and putting food on the table,” Porter said.
CEO of Micro Grants and the Lights On! program, Don Samuels, said in some cases, a broken tail lights can spur a downward spiral. Samuels said in his time working as a Minneapolis councilmember and chairman of the city’s public safety committee, he witnessed the stress a fixit-ticket can impart on someone.
“A lot of people drive without a light (knowingly), because they have some other things to take care of,” Samuels said. “Some police departments say they have had to stop one person two or three times about a light. (The Lights On! vouchers) could stop a downward spiral that can end with vehicle towing and repossession.”
Samuels said the average vehicular light-bulb replacement costs an average of $56. That number can go up depending on the labor required.
When a DeWitt officer pulls over a vehicle for a broken light, that officer can now use their own discretion to either issue a fix-it ticket like usual, or instead hand over a Lights On! voucher that the motorist can take to Theisen’s for a replacement bulb free of charge.
“It has no losers,” Samuels said. “It is a win-win-win situation for police, for drivers, and for the service providers. It’s a public/private/nonprofit partnership.”
DeWitt is the first agency in Iowa to implement the program. About 85% of all law enforcement agencies in Minnesota already have it in place. Samuels said once it’s installed, word spreads and more agencies typically jump on board.
The program rolls out in DeWitt this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.