Nonprofits can now apply for grants from the LincolnWay Community Foundation for projects or programs that address significant community issues and benefit a broad spectrum of western Clinton County towns, including Calamus, Charlotte, Delmar, DeWitt, Goose Lake, Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Low Moor, Welton and Wheatland.
Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. March 1. The application and guidelines are available at dbqfoundation.org/lincolnway.
Annually, the LincolnWay Community Foundation distributes funds from its earnings to numerous area nonprofits to fulfill its mission: inspire communities by connecting people with causes and resources for all generations. The Community Foundation has a broad, flexible purpose, providing support to a wide variety of organizations.
Preference is given to projects that:
• Address significant community issues.
• Involve other community resources, organizations or volunteers.
• Indicate sound financial management with funding from additional sources.
• Fit within the Foundation’s mission.
• Present clear work plans that show the ability to achieve the project’s goal.
Eligible applicants must be 501©(3) organizations or governmental bodies. Other nonprofits with charitable projects may also qualify but must partner with a qualified nonprofit or government body that will serve as a sponsor. Contact LincolnWay Community Foundation Executive Director Pat Henricksen at pkmh34fb@gmail.com or (563) 659-5039 with questions regarding eligibility.
