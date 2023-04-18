CLINTON – After undergoing an 18-month pre-qualification process to determine the site’s readiness for development, the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park has received site certification.
Grow Clinton President Andy Sokolovich made the announcement Monday.
The certification process, conducted by Quest Site Solutions in partnership with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, was an exhaustive and rigorous review of the 460-acre industrial site along four-lane U.S. 30 in Clinton County, Sokolovich said.
He said the acknowledgment confirms the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park has undergone a thorough pre-qualification process to determine the site’s readiness for development.
“Going through the site certification process takes time, attention to detail, and strong collaboration with our community partners, including the City of Clinton, utilities, transportation, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority,” said Sokolovich. “Receiving certification demonstrates that the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park is ready for development and, compared to other sites across the country, can respond to a company’s needs faster and more efficiently.”
As part of the certification process, several studies were conducted to ensure the park was prepared for development.
These studies reveal construction constraints due to environmental issues, transportation access, endangered species, soil conditions, and wetlands.
By avoiding any concerns regarding the acreage, the site presents an advantage to a prospective business in reducing cost and time when selecting a location, he said.
“When a business starts their search for a new facility, being certified lets the site selector know that the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park has the needed infrastructure suitable for development. The certification reflects our competitive development advantage. And over the next few years, you will see the fruits of this labor,” said Matt Parbs, vice president of community and economic development for Grow Clinton.
The certified site is rail served by the Union Pacific Railroad East-West mainline and is immediately adjacent to the Clinton Municipal Airport. Utility providers include Alliant Energy, Eastern Iowa Light & Power, Iowa American Water Company, Miles Communications, and the City of Clinton.
