DEWITT — Dave Iglehart, of Davenport, will present a travelogue covering a unique trip he and his wife, Peg, took to the Arctic Circle recently.
Rather than dealing with rations and sled dogs, the Igleharts explored the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard via Zodiac boats launched from a small ice-resistant ship.
Dave's presentation will feature their photos of Arctic mammals, birds, plants and glaciers and will conclude with the Igleharts' perspective on the sustainability of travel to unspoiled parts of the world.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, patrons can check the club’s website, www.dewittnoonlions.com; the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page; or call (563) 320-4958.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved.
Several local restaurants will have special items on their menus for travelogue patrons, and DeWitt businesses will be open for people who would like to make a day of it.
The series continues every other Tuesday through May 26, with the next program being Feb. 18. Norm Moline of Rock Island, Illinois, will share his adventures on “The Mississippi River by Towboat.”
