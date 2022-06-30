CLINTON — Area children who will be starting kindergarten in the fall have the opportunity to learn about safety in a program facilitated by the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department called “Safety Town.”
“We go over a bunch of stuff that you eventually learn, but going into kindergarten, we feel like it’s a really good time to have this course," Safety Town program supervisor Brandon Haines said.
Held at the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, the program begins with making sure the children know how to spell their names, their parents’ names, and how to write their phone number so they have that information in case of an emergency.
The program then consists of five days of guidance, with the aid of teen volunteer instructors, on different aspects of safety. They include safety regarding roads, playground safety, water safety, stranger danger and pet safety. Last year, internet safety was implemented into the program as well.
Each day, community service and safety personnel of various types will visit the children to help them become more familiar with their positions within the community. For example, on Monday of each of the three sessions, personnel from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Fire Department will speak to the kids. Later in the week, on Wednesday, an electrician will visit.
After the children are dropped off between 8:50 a.m. and 9 a.m. each day, they’ll learn how to stay safe through classroom instruction, watching videos, and practicing in pedal cars as well as on foot in what’s called “The Town."
Set up in the parking lot of the Erickson Community Center, "The Town" consists of six buildings made of wood, crosswalks, stoplights, and many other components to collectively represent an actual town in which the children can begin to develop habits, like looking both ways before crossing a road. Haines and Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion are working together to expand the town to include nine total buildings and appear more realistic.
The day’s activities end at 11:30 a.m., at which time parents pick up their children, but parents are welcome to attend the course with their children as much or as little as they’d like. It’s encouraged though that they be present for the first day’s orientation and the last day’s graduation.
For this event, upon completion of the course, Maddasion usually awaits the children as they walk down through the center of “The Town” to meet him and be awarded a certificate. Everyone then can enjoy cookies and juice under a large tent set up behind "The Town" while taking photos to remember the occasion.
For this, the 47th annual Safety Town, there are three sessions from which to choose from at the cost of $35 per child. The first session runs from July 11 through July 15. With the limit of 30 students per session, there are currently only three spots left available to sign up to fill by the deadline of July 7.
The second session, July 18 through July 22, has 16 spots available with the deadline of July 14.
Finally, the third session takes place July 25 through July 29. The deadline to sign up for any of the 22 open spots in this session is July 21.
All children to be signed up for any of these available spots must be toilet-trained. To get in touch with the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department to sign up, to attend or to become a volunteer, visit recreation.cityofclintoniowa.us.
