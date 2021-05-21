DES MOINES — Applications for Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund grants are being accepted by the Department of Transportation.
Cities, counties, and organizations with a statewide focus may apply for funds to enhance vegetation on Iowa’s roadsides. Applications are due by June 1.
The Living Roadway Trust Fund projects inform the public about the need to ensure that roadside vegetation is preserved, planted and maintained, which adds to the safety, ecological integration and visual interest of Iowa’s roads.
Established by the Iowa Legislature in 1988, the Living Roadway Trust Fund receives funding from the Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund, the Road Use Tax Fund, and utility access fees and other sources.
Since 1990, it has funded more than $17 million for research and demonstration projects, vegetation inventories, education and training programs, gateway landscaping, snow and erosion control, and roadside enhancement and maintenance.
For more information, visit https://iowadot.gov/lrtf/Grants.
