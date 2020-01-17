PHYLLIS GEERTS funeral services will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Albany United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Fulton Chapel of Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home.
Margaret Burken 86 of Clinton, died Friday Jan. 17, 2020 at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. Mass will be held Wed. Jan. 22nd at Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation held Tuesday 4-7 PM at the Pape Funeral Home.
