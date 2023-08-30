CLINTON — The Clinton Fire Department, Police Department, and County Emergency Management responded to a call Wednesday for a natural gas leak at MercyOne hospital.
“Basically, a contractor hit a four-inch gas line,” Fire Chief Joel Atkinson confirmed later that day. “We started to evacuate the hospital. Alliant arrived on scene and they were able to immediately shut the gas off.”
The Fire Department received the call at 12:36 p.m. and 11 firefighters under the direction of battalion chief Frederick Roling responded while members of the police department blocked traffic on North Fourth Street.
Odors were reportedly present on every floor of the hospital, which firefighters along with Alliant Evergy personnel investigated. No readings of gas at that point were found.
“It was pretty intense for a little while,” Atkinson said, “but luckily we had a valve close by and Alliant people could get it shut off.”
Ambulances that had simultaneously responded to other calls and were en route to the hospital with patients were directed to the 14th Avenue North emergency entrance.
At 1:24 p.m., all floors of the hospital were deemed clear. At 1:26 p.m., those outside who had evacuated from the hospital’s oncology department were told they could return inside the building.
