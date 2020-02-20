MAQUOKETA — An Ohnward Farm Management team member has been awarded the Accredited Farm Manager designation from the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
Gregory Bopes, AFM, of Ohnward Farm Management in Maquoketa, earned the AFM designation by meeting stringent requirements in experience and education in addition to passing rigorous written examination and abiding by the American Society’s Code of Ethics. Bopes, who joined Ohnward Farm Management in 2015, joins a select 45 percent of the ASFMRA membership who have received the accredited status and currently maintain it through the ASFMRA continuing education program.
Accredited Farm Managers are specifically educated and experienced in agricultural management and understand efficient production and profitable marketing by focusing on procedure, analysis, critical thinking and innovation. Farm Managers have specialized expertise in production, business, environmental issues and government activities. Accredited Farm Managers possess additional specialized expertise and are connected to a national network of professional resources and information.
The American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers is the largest professional society for rural property land experts, boasting more than 2,100 members in 31 chapters throughout the United States.
Farm Management is a division of Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company with 18 financial offices in eastern Iowa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.