CLINTON – Advised of reports of an explosion and smoke, Clinton and Camanche fire departments were dispatched at 9:21 p.m. on Thursday to a silo of bone meal on fire at feed manufacturer Darling International at 1423 Beaver Channel Parkway in Clinton.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
According to a statement released by the City of Clinton, the Clinton Fire Department responded with two ladder trucks, one engine, and two ambulances.
Upon arrival, a joint command was established with Darling personnel to devise a plan of action.
With all employees accounted for, a second alarm requested a drone team to respond.
Fire units secured the perimeter and set up suppression, standing by as Darling employees unloaded the silo.
Fire crews were on scene for two and a half hours, turning over the scene to Darling employees once the silo was unloaded.
The fire departments were assisted by the Clinton Police Department and Clinton County Emergency Management Agency.
