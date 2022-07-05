CLINTON — As protests continue to take place nationwide following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, Tori Arbach and other supporters of women’s bodily autonomy gathered for a demonstration in front of the Clinton County Courthouse on Tuesday.
“I was angry,” Arbach said. “Very, very angry about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.”
Encouraged by her fiance to take action, Arbach created a Facebook group on June 25 called “Iowans for bodily autonomy.” Within the first seven hours of the group’s existence, it had gained over 1,000 members.
Through this group, she created an event to recruit individuals to participate in Tuesday’s demonstration. Unexpectedly, it gained attention across the state, until simultaneously, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., protests occurred that day in Des Moines, Dubuque, Waterloo, and nine other locations in Iowa.
At Clinton’s location, in 98 degree heat, a consistent total of about 20 men and women of a wide range of ages held up signs that elicited mostly honks from passing traffic in support of their messages, although a few obscene gestures were directed at the crowd. Others brought bottled water to protesters.
“I’m a 24-year Army veteran who’s had four life-saving abortions and ended up adopting,” protester Jennifer Vital said. “That’s why I’m here.
“I’m supporting all the women in my life,” Tony Ramsey, another protester, said.
The Supreme Court on June 24 ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years and will allow states to decide abortion restrictions, if any. The decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Iowa is among 11 states whose constitutions protect abortion access. They are Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey and New Mexico, according to a May analysis, the Associated Press reports. But on June 17, Iowa’s conservative majority overturned a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution. This decision allows a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion procedure to go into effect immediately.
Because Iowa does not have a “trigger ban” or “trigger law” in place, abortion is still legal in the state. Currently, in Iowa, abortion is legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, except to save a patient’s life or “prevent substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function.”
In the wake of the rulings, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has said she will move to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts and asking them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a 2019 decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
Iowa’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks remains in effect while Reynolds pursues more restrictions.
Meanwhile, Arbach is planning another protest to take place in August.
“The group is here towards organizing protests so we can keep the momentum,” she said, “and make sure that people are still holding tight to that anger and that we’re not just getting it fizzled out with the next hot news topic.”
Encouraging people to register to vote and informing of the stances of candidates of upcoming elections have also become missions of the group. Additionally, Arbach has provided group members with information she’s learned about how to protest safely and the rights that individuals have to protest.
“I’m still learning as I’m going,” Arbach said. “Learning how to swim.”
