CLINTON – Local Republican leaders say their party is growing at the same time the party is noticing a nationwide hike in its numbers due to voters switching their official registration to the Republican Party.
Monthly meetings at the Clinton County Republican headquarters are bringing in triple the number of people who used to attend; the same thing is happening at the party’s larger events. Those events used to attract about 100 people, but are now bringing in closer to 300, according to Clinton County Republican Central Committee Co-chairman Tim Striley.
The Clinton County Republicans’ most recent large gathering was May 21 at Goose Lake’s Millennium Ballroom, where local Republicans celebrated their 51st annual Spring Event. The lineup of guests included Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and over a dozen other candidates and office holders who detailed the positive impact Republican leaders have made in Iowa, Striley said.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who could not attend at the scheduled time during the banquet, arrived early and spoke for 20 minutes with many who assembled because of concerns in the nation’s capital. Grassley provided information about the nation’s borders, and denounced the nation’s new energy dependency and the Afghanistan withdrawal. Grassley also pointed to the three justices recently added to the Supreme Court and their “refusal to run roughshod over our Constitution”.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire, who represents District 49, and Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf encouraged attending voters to continue to back the Constitution, individual rights, and the rule of law.
Wolf also recognized Jerome Burken for receiving this year’s Clinton County Bar Association’s Liberty Bell Award, for outstanding community volunteerism, and his work supporting the Republican Party.
Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa’s Second Congressional District, spoke to the importance of the upcoming election, her thoughts about returning the nation to energy independence and what she described as a lack of decisiveness concerning the federal response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Other local Republicans featured were State Rep. Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt, Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson and Tom Determann, who is running to represent Iowa House District 69 and has for years been involved with the Republican Party at the county level. Currently a Clinton County Supervisor, Determann is hoping to bring economic growth to Clinton County by continuing his efforts at the state level. One of his goals is to extend a four-lane U.S. 30 all the way to the Mississippi River.
The evening’s other local speakers were three men who were running for the Republican nomination for two open seats on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors – Steve Cundiff and current County Supervisors Jim Irwin and Dan Srp. Srp and Irwin won the Republican primary on June 7 and will be on the ballot at the Nov. 8 general election.
In his keynote speech, Pate, who served as secretary of state 20 years ago and returned to the office in 2015, said he is guided by three core principles: service, participation and integrity.
Pate said one of his first actions when he was back in office was to increase participation in Iowa’s elections. He said he did that by beginning online voter registration and that as of July 2018, more than 250,000 new voters had signed up with the system.
Pate said he also worked with the Iowa Legislature to pass the Safe at Home program to protect survivors of various violent crimes by keeping their addresses confidential. With Pate’s help, the bill passed unanimously and went into effect in January 2016.
The Clinton County Republicans Central Committee’s next event will be its annual hog roast. That event begins at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton and will feature Miller-Meeks and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
A meal of smoked pork and a corn boil dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults.
College students, high school students and children eat for free.
Leave a message at (563) 357-1299 or (563) 343-3255 or email cciagop@prontonmail.com to RSVP.
