DeKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2022 Dean’s List. Local students named to the list are:
Erie, Illinois: Kylie Chenoweth
Fulton, Illinois: McKenzie Kettler, Michael Morrison, Matthew Outzen
Lyndon, Illinois: Zailey Greeno
Morrison, Illinois: Anna Lindstrom, Sarah Screnock, Quinn Sedig, Kate Vos
Rock Falls, Illinois: Megan Christensen, Bry Ganther, Taylor Hoefler, Megan Marcum, Gracie Rabuck, Madison Wescott, Dylan Williamson, Payton Yanes
Sterling, Illinois: Ashley Gale, Madison Craft, Chan Dang, Andy Hernandez, Kamerin McGlown, Natalie Ramos, Breann Rosengren, Henry Steinhagen, Anne-Marie Wadsworth
