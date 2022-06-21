DeKALB, Ill. — Northern Illinois University has announced its spring 2022 Dean’s List. Local students named to the list are:

Erie, Illinois: Kylie Chenoweth

Fulton, Illinois: McKenzie Kettler, Michael Morrison, Matthew Outzen

Lyndon, Illinois: Zailey Greeno

Morrison, Illinois: Anna Lindstrom, Sarah Screnock, Quinn Sedig, Kate Vos

Rock Falls, Illinois: Megan Christensen, Bry Ganther, Taylor Hoefler, Megan Marcum, Gracie Rabuck, Madison Wescott, Dylan Williamson, Payton Yanes

Sterling, Illinois: Ashley Gale, Madison Craft, Chan Dang, Andy Hernandez, Kamerin McGlown, Natalie Ramos, Breann Rosengren, Henry Steinhagen, Anne-Marie Wadsworth

