DES MOINES — Several local internet service providers have received financial boosts from the state.
The federal money comes from the COVID-19 relief bill, The American Rescue Plan. Iowa received $2.5 billion in federal money. From that, state officials formed the Broadband Grants Program — Empower Rural Iowa program.
Locally, F&B Communications of Wheatland received $3.57 million to improve its fiber to the home (FTTH) programs in rural Delmar, Durant and Bennett.
Additionally, Grand Mound Cooperative Telephone Association received $650,223 to upgrade its network near DeWitt and Welton.
Preston Telephone Company received $1.9 million to improve its network in Clinton County.
