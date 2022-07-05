WHEATON, Ill. - The following students are named to Wheaton College's Spring 2022 Dean's List: Annika Reed of Clinton; Stephen Nolin of Sterling, Illinois; Grace Johnson of Erie, Illinois; and Hannah Stralow of Morrison, Illinois.
Local Wheaton College students named to Spring 2022 Dean's List
