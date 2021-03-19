CLINTON — Five area nurses were named Great Iowa Nurses for 2021 this month.
100 Great Iowa Nurses is a nonprofit program that recognizes nurses across the state. This year’s honorees include Clinton residents Laura McDougall, and Jeff Sander-Welzein, nurses with MercyOne Clinton; Eldridge residents Sharron Gephart, a nurse with Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt, and Dawn Rude, a nurse for Jackson County Regional Health Center; and Melissa Wilson, of Maquoketa, a nurse with Jackson County Regional Health Center.
The nurses, along with other honorees from 39 Iowa counties, will be recognized during a virtual ceremony May 2.
The nurses are nominated for the award by colleagues, patients, doctors, friends and family members and selected based on their concern for humanity, their contribution to the community and to the nursing profession and their leadership and mentoring, 100 Great Nurses said in a press release.
The organization has been recognizing nurses for their service since 2004.
