THOMSON, Ill. — In May, Libby Thulen, a quiet 12-year-old, clipped pony tails off of family friend Chrissy Govek at MacLean-Fogg Company north of Thomson to raise money for cancer research. Less than two months later, Libby’s death is leaving a hole in an entire community.
Libby was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2018, according to her mother., Nicole Thulen. She finished treatment in July of 2020.
In January, the family learned that Libby was not in remission, which was a requirement for a needed bone marrow transplant. Libby began CAR T-cell therapy in Minneapolis in May.
The treatment didn’t work for Libby.
“Six months ago, when Libby did not hit remission after reinduction, typing this post was my worst fear,” Nicole Thulen wrote Sunday on the LibbyStrong Facebook page. “It’s with a heavy heart that I share with our biggest army that Libby passed away last night at Stead Family Children’s Hospital.”
“There are no words to describe what we are feeling, but one thing we know is Libby is at peace and no longer in pain. Libby has showed us what it means to be strong, brave and determined, but most importantly, how to love. Libby was full of love. She had a fierce passion for life. Please help us keep the love that Libby had for everything she encountered going and remember to enjoy the little things in life.”
“There’s no words to describe how I felt when they called me,” Govek said Monday. “It’s devastating for the whole entire community, because everybody knows who Libby is.”
Govek had her head shaved in May in solidarity for Libby and other children with cancer in Carroll County, Illinois. Her St. Baldrick’s campaign has raised more than $18,000 for childhood cancer research.
“I’m not going to stop,” Govek said. “My campaign’s open through the end of the year. These kids need a cure.”
Government funds for cancer research designates only 4% to childhood cancer, Govek said. St. Baldrick’s Foundation funds research for childhood cancers exclusively.
“That’s why we have them,” Govek said. “No parent should have to go through this,” she said.
“There’s still kids out there that need us,” Govek said. “And for me, Libby’s just in the forefront of my fight. I think the fire in my heart is now even more than it was before ... in honor of her.
Matthew Foltz, Emilee Derrer and Harper Christian are also fighting cancer and have Carroll County ties, Govek said.
“Dear Sweet Libby, I am blessed to have known you,” Govek wrote on her Facebook page Sunday. “You showed me what true strength was and even when sick you had a smile on your face. You were my main reason for my St. Baldrick’s campaign.
“I am not done, Sweet Libby,” Govek wrote. “That fire in my heart is bigger now more than ever. I will continue to fight in your honor and for all the other kids that are currently fighting this horrible disease.”
Libby’s family has seen a lot of cancer, said Elizabeth Tribley, Vice President of Pink Heals Sauk Valley on Tuesday. She first met the Thulen family while making a support visit to Libby’s grandmother during her fight with cancer.
“We first met the family… doing a surprise home visit for Libby’s grandma,” said Tribley. “We were visiting her to show our love and support, and she signed our Pink Heals fire engine.”
That was January of 2018. Libby had not yet been diagnosed.
“In September of that year, we actually did a visit for Libby for herself,” Tribley said.
Libby was a young girl, only 9 years old, at the time, said Tribley. “She was quiet and kind of shy,” said Tribley, but she was a happy child.
“Growing up, my parents called me Libby,” said Tribley. “So I was a Libby too. So I always felt like Libby was very special.”
Libby went with Pink Heals on a few visits to cancer patients, said Tribley. “Her aunt, Jodi [French], is one of our volunteers. She’s battling cancer too. She was a survivor at the time.”
Tribley didn’t see Libby often, but when she did, she enjoyed chatting with the girl, catching up on what had been going on in her life. “The family has been very special to us,” Tribley said. “We came in contact with them quite a bit at different Pink Heals visits.”
Libby had a large following through her short journey. “Carroll County is a very small, tight-knit community,” Tribley said.
The LibbyStrong Facebook page, created in May of 2018, has a following of more than 3,000 people. Visitation for Libby is scheduled for five hours, 3-8 p.m. Thursday, at Mt. Carroll Church of God.
Funeral services will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Friday from Mt. Carroll Church of God on the Libby Thulen Memorial Facebook page. Memories of Libby may be left there.
To donate to Govek’s fundraiser for cancer research, visit stbaldricks.org and search Christina Govek.
