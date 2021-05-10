CLINTON — A study by SmartSource Consulting will provide county supervisors with an overview of the county’s broadband service. The county will pay for the $150,000 study using money from the American Rescue Plan.
The county‘s allocation from the American Rescue Plan is about $9 million.
Supervisors unanimously agreed Monday to have SmartSource Consulting study broadband service in the county. SmartSource Consulting Owner Curtis Dean and Kielkopf Advisory Services President Todd Kielkopf offered their services to Supervisors last week.
The cost of the study includes phase one and phase two of the proposal, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said Monday.
Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. referenced an email from the East Central Intergovernmental Association about an organization that could do a broadband study for $11,000. The study would not be nearly as thorough as the proposal approved by the Supervisors Monday, Van Lancker said.
The study from SmartSource Consulting find out what the county currently has running for broadband and where it is located, Irwin said. The $11,000 proposal would provide a broad aerial overview of what the county has for broadband in the area.
Irwin supported moving forward with the study proposal from SmartSource Consulting.
“We want to work with all of our partners throughout the county and then the group that’s coming across, iFiber, of this is what we want to work on,” Irwin said.
“These are the places we need to impact. So I do like the use of these funds to pay for that study and move forwarding and going down that route,” Irwin said.
The study is not just about where broadband is, but to find out where it can go and to make a plan, Van Lancker said. “The end plan is to make sure to get it to neighborhoods that need it and for providers to be able to put it in and ensure it’s a reasonable product for the user.”
The providers are included in conversations when developing plans, Van Lancker said. The state money for fiber optics will not come to the county, but will go to actual providers, he said.
