CLINTON — An old drum found new life with a Clinton High School percussionist.
A couple of years ago, Sophia Petersen was given the 70-year-old snare drum that her great-grandfather Gerald Kiley played in high school and in the army, said Petersen’s grandfather, Tom Brewer.
Kiley was a paratrooper during World War II and later served in Korea and Vietnam.
Kiley passed his snare drum to his son David Randall, a retired Marine, who gave the snare to Petersen after she began playing the snare for Clinton High School.
“I was scared to play on it because it still had the old head on it,” Petersen said Thursday.
Peterson’s drum teacher, Justin Soenksen, band and orchestra specialist at Tegeler Music in Clinton, spent two years trying to restore the drum, Petersen said.
Soenksen couldn’t find an animal skin head to put on the drum, but he found a head closer to the original than the newer plastic ones, Petersen said. That makes the drum harder to play. The older head doesn’t rebound as easily, she said.
Some of the parts of the drum were impossible to find, and Soenksen made them himself, Petersen said.
Petersen had to play a mallet piece, a timpani piece, a snare piece and a piece of her choice for all-state auditions. Soenksen told her she could play her great-grandfather’s snare for the audition.
Petersen didn’t make all-state, but she said she auditioned primarily to gain experience.
Petersen wanted to play percussion when she started elementary band in the fifth grade, she said, but she wasn’t allowed to because she hadn’t taken piano lessons. Instead, she learned the trumpet.
But Petersen wanted to play percussion, so she began taking private lessons with Soenksen, she said.
In sixth grade, the band instructor switched Petersen to French horn, she said. In seventh grade, after informing the band teacher that she’d been taking private lessons, she finally made it to the percussion section.
Petersen, a high school junior, loves playing the snare in marching band, she said. “I love the connection you get with everyone in your section.”
Petersen plays other percussion instruments during concert band, but she plays the snare drum most of the time, she said. She likes the snare best.
“I’m the head snare,” said Petersen, “which means I get to tap us on and off the [football] field.”
“It’s also the loudest. I like that.”
Soenksen is trying to find an event during which he can showcase Petersen with her historic snare, Petersen said. “You honestly don’t find drums like this any more.”
