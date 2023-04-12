FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Historical Society April’s program will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum.
The program will feature a PowerPoint presentation on the “History of the 1965 Flood on its 58th Anniversary.” This will serve as a lead-in to the Dutch Days Festival theme this year which is, “Canals, Dikes, and Floods.” Additional programs on this topic will be presented on Friday and Saturday in the Masonic Lodge on May 5 and 6.
Members of the Historical Society met every other Saturday morning for 18 months gathering photos, researching the 1965 flood, and documenting personal stories. A display of six documented panels will be exhibited. Personal recollections of the Flood of ’65 are welcome to be shared.
Refreshments will be served. The north door is easily accessible.
For more information, contact Barbara Mask at (563) 321-0318.
