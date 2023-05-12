CAMANCHE — This year marks 1st Gateway Credit Union’s 70th year of serving the surrounding communities and its members.
1st Gateway began in 1953 in the guard shack at DuPont Cellophane, and has since grown to be the 18th largest credit union in the state of Iowa, with seven branches and over 10,000 members.
“Our 70th year presents many exciting opportunities for us to strengthen our ability to make enhancements in the communities we serve,” said Pat Drennen, CEO. “As we enter May, we’re now pleased to roll out our 70 Days of Giving campaign. Making a difference in the communities we serve is embedded in our vision and mission statements and this 70th anniversary campaign will undoubtedly show our actions are as strong as our words.”
To celebrate its 70-year milestone and dedication to its field of membership, 1st Gateway will be donating $70,000 over the next 70 days to local businesses and civic organizations within the communities it serves.
Credit union officials in a press release said they pride themselves on making a positive difference in both the financial lives of the credit union’s members and the communities those members live in.
In recent years, 1st Gateway has been rated 5-stars by Bauer Financial, and won the River Cities Choice award for Best Credit Union multiple times. The credit union also was named as “One of the Best Credit Unions in America” by Forbes in both 2019 and 2020.
“As we reach our 70-year milestone, our commitment to better our members’ financial future remains the same,” Drennen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.