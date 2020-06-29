CAMANCHE — 1st Gateway Credit Union, headquartered in Camanche, was named one of the best Credit Unions in America in the Forbes annual Best-In-State Credit Unions rankings.
The financial institution made the list in back-to-back years, this time receiving the recognition in the state of Illinois, 1st Gateway said in a press release.
Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce its third annual look at the Best Credit Unions In Each State, the magazine said. Nearly 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships.
Credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice. Overall scores ranged from 74.8 to 95.6. Only 2.6% of all banks and 3.5% of all credit unions made the list, Forbes said.
1st Gateway Credit Union has assets in excess of $172 million and serves 24 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois with seven full-service branches in Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt, Fulton, Morrison, Sterling and Prophetstown. For more information visit www.1stgateway.org.
