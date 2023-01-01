CLINTON - Two women have been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the overnight shooting death of a Clinton man.
Kimberly A. Hammond, 25, and Justice K. Foley, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Randy R. Weimerskirch, of Clinton. Both also are charged with first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Donivan W.J. Chambers, 28, also has been arrested on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with the case.
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion announced the charges Sunday night via press release. The release states that police received a report of a shooting at 2:11 a.m. Sunday at 420 Glenwood Place, Clinton. When officers arrived, they found Weimerskirch with a gunshot wound. He was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead.
Hammond and Foley are jailed in Clinton County. No bond amount has been set. Chambers also is jailed in Clinton County, with his bond set at $2,000 cash or surety.
Gyrion stated in the release that there does not appear to be any threat to the community. The Clinton Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting and is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
