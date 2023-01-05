DAVENPORT — Two men, including one from Clinton, have been convicted for their involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport.
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted Leonard Fisher, 32, of Davenport, of being a felon in possession of a firearm related to his involvement in a Jan. 29, 2022, shooting in the area of 13th Street and Washington Street in Davenport.
Federal court officials state the other shooter arrested in connection with the case, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, of Clinton, was federally charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, as the gun he used was never recovered. Angel pleaded guilty and is set for sentencing in federal court on Jan. 24.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Fisher was involved in a shooting around 13th Street and Washington Street during the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2022. Evidence at trial showed that an altercation started inside the Thunderguard Club, then located at 1314 Washington St., spilled out onto Washington Street, and resulted in numerous shots being fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located two separate sets of shell casings, and a firearm next to a pool of blood. Fisher’s DNA matched the pool of blood next to the gun, and he was identified as being one of the shooters via surveillance video.
Fisher’s sentencing date has not yet been set.
Fisher and Angel face up to 10 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal court system.
This case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.
