CLINTON — A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said Monday that he didn’t really know what Captain Miller meant when he told Private Ryan “Earn this” until he faced gunfire, mortar and rocket fire in the Middle East.
It means caring more for your teammates than for yourself, said Brooke. It means looking out for one another and taking care of one another.
And while Brooke returned home after 15 months in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and 15 months in Afghanistan supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, many service members did not.
Fewer than 1% of people in the United States take the oath to serve in the military, said Brooke. Of those, 1.5 million have died in combat, from 25,000 during the Revolutionary War and 13,283 in the Mexican-American War to 620,000 in the Civil War, 116,516 in World War I and 405,399 in World War II.
More than 36,000 veterans died in the Korean War and more than 58,000 in the Vietnam War, Brooke said.
This country has 472,000 gold-star families, families of service members who died in combat.
Those are the people we remember during Memorial Day.
Brooke encouraged his listeners to honor the few who were so willing to serve. “[This is] a time for Americans as one body to stand up and say thank you,” he said. “We remember you.”
“Life is not fair,” Brooke said. “Life is about suffering.” But we support one another through that suffering, he said.
Brooke, who said he’d never made it through his speech while rehearsing, struggled through it Monday as he remembered a friend he’d served 15 months with in Southern Iraq. The friend gave him the beret sitting on the podium in front of him.
Joe Schultz went into the Special Forces. He earned his green beret. He was kind and considerate and strong, said Brooke.
And he lost his life May 29, 2011 in the Wardak province of Afghanistan when a roadside bomb detonated while his vehicle was in range.
His mother formed the non-proﬁt Captain Joseph House Foundation and converted her bed and breakfast into a respite home for Gold Star Families.
Brooke quoted the words of Private Martin August Treptow. “America must win this war. Therefore, I will work, I will save, I will sacrifice, I will endure, I will fight cheerfully and do my utmost, as if the issue of the whole struggle depended on me alone.”
On July, 29 1918, Treptow was serving on the Western Front with Company M, 168th Infantry, 84th Brigade, 42nd Division, known as the Rainbow Division. Someone needed to deliver a message to one of the company’s platoons.
In spite of heavy machine gun fire and artillery bombardment from the enemy, 24-year-old Treptow volunteered. As he neared the platoon leader, Treptow was killed by a hail of machine gun fire.
On the first page of his diary, under the heading “My Pledge,” Treptow had written the much-quoted words.
