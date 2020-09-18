CLINTON — Census workers are knocking on doors of residences that have not self-responded to the 2020 census. The national count is set to end September 30.
In June, the Census Bureau announced that counting, originally set to be completed by July 31, would be extended to Oct. 31. A plan to move that deadline to Sept. 30 is being litigated in federal court.
Census numbers are supposed to be delivered to the President of the United States by the end of the year, but the Census Bureau now plans to report final counts April 30, 2021.
In Clinton, a census taker tried Monday to find an address that didn’t exist. The Census Bureau said that happens sometimes.
“We do a master address list,” a representative from the Census Bureau said Wednesday. (The staffer said she is not allowed to give her name and that all statements should be attributed to the Census Bureau’s Public Information Office.)
The Census Bureau creates an address list about two years ahead of census taking, the Public Information Office said. The list used by census workers today was compiled a little over two years ago, she said.
A new housing development or a new building might not be on the list. “We do get information from the U.S. postal service,” the Census official said. “We also work with local and state government.”
Census takers verify addresses about a year before the census, the official said. “We also have census takers doing enumerations this year ... based on last year’s list.”
The workers who are knocking on doors this month are helping people fill out forms, the Public Information Office said, “ but they’re also verifying any of the addresses from locations who have not yet responded.”
Sometimes workers speak to neighbors to find out more about the addresses in question, she said.
Census workers have photo identification badges with a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date, the Census Bureau said. Workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.
Census takers work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., including weekends. They wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit homes.
All census takers complete virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods, the Bureau said.
As of Tuesday, more than 92% of housing units were accounted for in the 2020 Census nationally. Only 65.9% of housing units responded online, by phone or by mail. Census takers and other field data collection operations counted 26.6%.
Self-reporting was less than 70% in most states and right at 70% in Illinois and Iowa. Follow-up visits by census workers raised the count rate to more than 90% in most states.
In Iowa, 70.6% of households responded to the census, and 20.2% were counted by census workers in person, for total count rate of 90.8%
In Illinois, 70.4% responded on their own, and 25.1% were counted by census takers, resulting in a count rate of 95.5%.
Idaho has the highest response rate at 99.6%. West Virginia’s response rate is 99.5%, and Hawaii’s is 98.6%.
Clinton County’s self-response rate is 71.8%, ranking it 26th out of Iowa’s 99 counties. Census workers are going door to door to count people at the remaining residences.
In Clinton County, Andover has the highest self-response rate — 82.1% — and the 32nd highest rate out of 928 towns in the state. Goose Lake has an 81.6% self-response rate, 36th best in the State.
DeWitt is at 82.2%, Camanche has a 79.4% rate, Grand Mound is at 77.1%, Lost Nation is at 72.6% and Wheatland is at 72.3%.
Delmar residents responded at a rate of 71.7%, Calamus at a rate of 71.6%, Welton at 67.7%, Clinton at 66.9%, Toronto at 64.9%, Charlotte at 63.4% and Low Moor at 62.5%.
Whiteside County, Illinois has a self-response rate of 74.5%, 17th out of 102 Illinois counties. Fulton has a rate of 77.3%; Morrison, 76.1%; Erie, 72.7%, Albany 72.2%; Prophetstown, 72.0%; Rock Falls, 71.9%; and Sterling, 71.4%.
Anyone who has not completed the census may do so at https://my2020census.gov/ before Sept. 30.
