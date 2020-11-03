CLINTON — While Paul Turner appreciated the right to vote according to his faith, he was also glad for the chance to vote without getting out of his car.
Born with muscular dystrophy, Turner usually needs help walking into polling places. After voting in the primary election in June, Turner noticed a sign that mentioned curbside voting.
“We didn’t see it until after we came out,” Turner said Tuesday afternoon outside the Ericksen Community Center in Clinton. He took advantage of the service to vote in Tuesday’s general election.
“I voted for [Donald] Trump,” said Turner, seated in his car. “I think the liberals are way too liberal. The liberals at the furthest extreme have no moral compass.”
The vote is a vote of faith, Turner said. If [Joe] Biden is elected, he’ll have churches shut down within three months.
Tamara Brusche voted Republican at the Ericksen Center as well. “I feel my rights are being upheld more [by] Republicans.”
Brusche likes that the Republican administration is bringing jobs back to the United States, protecting the nation’s borders and protecting children from sex trafficking, she said.
Brusche was surprised how busy the polling site was. She thought most people wanted to gripe rather than vote. “If we don’t exercise our right to vote, we really can’t complain,” Brusche said.
As a woman, Brusche feels a greater need to vote. Not voting is a slap in the face to all the women who fought for that right, she said.
At the Masonic Lodge on South First Street in Clinton, Greg Tuntland said he’s concerned about Biden winning the election. The vice president looks good in his advertisements, Tuntland said, “[But] I just see socialism.”
A Biden presidency “would be the downfall of this country,” said Tuntland.
Tuntland likes to meet candidates because he has questions. “I’ve never felt a need to meet Trump,” he said, “because I agreed with 85% of what he was doing. I don’t have any questions for Trump.”
Tuntland also voted for U.S. Sen, Joni Ernst, a Republican, but he crossed party lines to vote for Clinton resident Mary Wolfe, the incumbent state representative, for Iowa House District 98. “I’ve known her brother and her for 10 or 12 years,” he said.
“We’ve got to stop the division in the country,” Donna May said after voting for Biden. “I don’t think we can go through another four years of hate and division.”
May was a Republican at one time, but changed her party preference to Democrat when John Edwards ran for president.
In the 2016 election, the Democrats “screwed up by putting Hillary in there,” May said. They had a better chance of winning the presidency with Bernie Sanders as the nominee, she said.
May said she’s “pretty afraid for our country.” She understands that Trump supporters wanted a change in Washington, “but Trump speaks to people’s fear,” she said.
May doesn’t think the president should be pitting people against one another as when he attacks illegal immigrants. While May doesn’t think people should enter the country illegally, she does want the country open to immigrants.
At the same time, May thinks the Democratic Party has moved a little too far left. She considers herself a “liberal conservative,” she said.
Closer to home, races for Iowa House District 98 and Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District interested May. She voted for Wolfe and Democrat Rita Hart, respectively, because of their local involvement.
“[Wolfe] is really involved with our community,” May said. She has a strong social media presence and actively helps people. She stays connected to the community.
Willie and Laurie Cruse declined to disclose who they voted for at the Clinton County Administration Building, but they think it’s important that everyone vote.
“There’s a lot of division in the country, and it’s a shame,” Willie Cruse said.
Racism is a big issue, said Laurie Cruse. “We need to come together as a country. We’re supposed to be a family, and we’re not.”
Jacob Cline works at the County Administration Building but voted elsewhere. “I voted for the president,” he said.
Cline’s main concern is gun rights, he said. The Democratic Party would make gun owners criminals.
Another voter couldn’t stop to talk, “But I voted for Biden,” the voter said.
