IOWA CITY — More than 140 first-year University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine students - the Class of 2025 – participated in the 27th annual Arnold P. Gold Foundation White Coat Ceremony in August.
Cole Pennock of Clinton, Abbygale Willging of Camanche, and Christopher Ahlers of Sterling, Illinois, took part in the ceremony.
The White Coat Ceremony is a celebrated experience as students enter medical school. In the presence of family, guests, and faculty members, students are welcomed into the medical community by leaders of the medical center and ceremonially "cloaked" with their white coat. Then, dressed in white, they stand to take the ancient Oath of Hippocrates, traditionally sworn at graduation.
