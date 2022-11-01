CLINTON – Area absentee ballot requests are down more than 50% from where they were in the last midterm election in 2018, and election officials aren’t sure why.
But they do have a recommendation for those voters who have yet to get their mailed ballot back to the auditor’s office: Hurry up.
As officials in the Jackson and Clinton county auditors’ offices enter crunch time ahead of the 2022 midterms, they’re keeping an eye on the number of absentee ballots not yet returned to the office, and at this point, anyone who hasn’t yet sent a ballot in the mail are much better off bringing them in to their county auditor’s office, said Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith. She thinks most people are taking as much time as possible to choose their preferred candidates.
“I think they are just waiting,” Smith theorized. “I think they wanted to hit that window to (receive) an absentee ballot, but I don’t think they were ready to cast their ballot. I anticipate the bulk of those ballots will come in.”
Ballots must arrive at the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on election day. Polls will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. that day as well.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said his office prepared for an influx of absentee requests after hearing from voters who, after the 2020 election, said they enjoyed the process.
“We were ramping up for more absentee ballots, something like what we saw in 2018,” Van Lancker said. “Elections are always kind of different. It depends on what Iowans are interested in and who the candidates are. My dream is to have a big turnout at every election, but this year for sure our absentee (numbers) have been lighter.”
In Jackson County, Smith’s office received just over 1,600 absentee requests, less than half of the 3,758 absentee ballots cast in the 2018 midterms. As of Oct. 27, 500 had yet to be voted.
It’s a similar story in Clinton County, where 2,747 absentee ballots were mailed out, compared to the 5,395 absentee ballots sent through the mail in 2018.
“We’re not at the pace we expected,” Van Lancker said. “The only thing I can guess is folks might be a little bit leery about voting by mail because they understand the issues the post office had (in the primary.)”
Smith said she didn’t know why the number is so much lower than in 2018 but theorized that the amount of contested county races in 2018 may be a factor.
“We are doing good,” Smith said. “I anticipate a lot of those (ballots still out) will be walked in.”
The 2022 election is the first general election to employ Iowa’s new voting laws, which shortened the early-voting timeframe. Iowans had 20 days to vote early – from Oct. 19 through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s the latest cut to Iowa’s early voting window, which already fell from 40 days to 29 days in 2017, as required in Iowa’s Voter ID law. The same laws were in place for the June 2022 primary.
Another change is that all absentee ballots must arrive at the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Previously, votes still counted as long as they arrived before noon on the Monday following the election. Ballots can be delivered by mail or in person to the office or delivered in a drop box. Each county has one drop box for absentee ballots.
There also are new restrictions on who can return mailed ballots. No longer can a neighbor or friend drop off a ballot. Only the voter, a housemate or immediate family member or caregiver can send in a ballot by mail or deliver it directly to the county auditor’s office. There are exceptions for people with disabilities, who can designate a “delivery agent” outside of their relatives or household to return their ballot.
Voters can also cast absentee ballots in person at their county auditor’s office.
Van Lancker referenced two recent election nail-biters, one being the 2022 Republican supervisor primary that featured a seven-vote difference between Republicans Dan Srp and Steve Cundiff. In that race, a postal service representative said a bag containing ballots didn’t leave a processing facility in time, resulting in upwards of 50 ballots — 23 of which were of registered Republicans — to arrive at Van Lancker’s office too late.
A congressional race in 2020 involving Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, and Rita Hart was decided by six votes after a recount.
“We know as well as anyone in Iowa how important every vote is,” Van Lancker said. “Maybe folks are going to vote more in-person absentee, or they are waiting for election day. The only other guess would be that we will have a lower-than-expected turnout, which I find hard to believe.”
To anyone yet to cast a ballot, Van Lancker said they should create a “voting plan” and determine their precinct. To do so, call the Jackson County Auditor’s office at (563) 652-3144 or the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at (563) 244-0568. The Iowa Secretary of State’s website also provides voter information.
In Clinton County, voters can also access related information at clintoncountyelections.com or by using the “WhereUVote IA – Clinton County” smartphone app.
