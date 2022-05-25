CLINTON — As Clinton County Republicans head to the polls for the June 7 primary election, they will have one contested local election to decide, narrowing the candidate slate to two Republicans who will vie for two Supervisor seats in the November General Election.
Republicans Dan Srp and Jim Irwin are running for the Republican nomination to retain their seats on the three-member board. Steve Cundiff, also a Republican, is running for nomination as well.
With three Republicans running for two seats, the primary election will eliminate one of those candidates. The Democrats do not have a supervisor candidate running in the primary.
There are no other local, contested races that will be decided in the primary, with all Republicans running uncontested. They are Tom Determann for District 69 State House Representative; Norlin Mommsen for District 70 State House Representative; Dustin Johnson, County Treasurer; Scott Judd, County Recorder; and Mike Wolf, County Attorney.
Determann currently is the third member of the Clinton County Board of Supervisors and will remain in that seat pending the outcome of the November election. Should he win the House's District 69 seat, a new supervisor would be appointed to the seat he now fills.
In preparation for the June 7 election, the Herald asked questions of the three supervisor candidates.
STEVE CUNDIFF
Steve Cundiff, of Camanche, is a life-long resident of Clinton County and a longtime detective with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. He is a graduate of Camanche High School, served a four-year construction apprenticeship with Local 81 and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Cundiff has also said that, if elected, he would retire from his detective position to avoid any conflicts of interest.
He is co-chairman of the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition, a member of River Church and on the board of directors for the Clinton Area Substance Abuse Council.
He is the youngest of eight siblings, and has one daughter, Lexie.
What leads you to want to serve or to continue to serve on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors?
• We are the number one county out of 99 counties in the state of Iowa for losing population. We are a great county with great people and we need to utilize what we have to attract people to live in our county.
• The overspending of the new law center. The law center was approved for $22 million and now we are millions over and still spending tax dollars on trying to fix the problems left behind by the contractor.
What experience or education do you have that will support you as you serve on the board?
I served on the Camanche city council for six years dealing with city government. I've worked for Clinton County for over 30 years and have a good working knowledge of all of the departments we have.
What are the top three most pressing challenges faced by Clinton County today and how do we steer through them?
• Population loss from the west end to the east end of the county.
• The lack of new businesses/facilities throughout the county.
• New and affordable housing.
I would put together a team of people from all over the county — bankers, Realtors, mayors, construction workers and city administrators — and choose 10 things that we could do to attract people to live in Clinton County.
When it comes to the county budget, which areas are the most challenging when it comes to decision making?
I'm not on the board, but to me with the declining population, maintaining services with the existing population will be difficult. It would be keeping the services we have without increasing taxes on the people that live here.
If you had to pick two, what are Clinton County's strongest attributes? In other words, what makes this county great?
The great people and the location. We are on the Mississippi River and close to Chicago and the Quad-Cities.
Are we where we need to be for staffing county offices and what are the challenges there?
If elected I will talk to the department heads and go through each department budget before adding an employee.
Let's look ahead five years. What goals do you think should be set by the supervisors, maybe benchmarks for population growth, infrastructure, economic development?
If I were elected to county supervisor, my goals would be to improve our resources and facilities to attract a younger population, create good-paying jobs for all of the people of Clinton County, the extension of the four lanes of Highway 30, provide each of our public schools with a full-time school resource officer and improve our parks and expand our bike paths.
If you could tell voters two things you want them to know, whether it be challenges, goals or solutions to enhance life for Clinton County and its residents, what would they be?
• My number one goal is to get Clinton County growing again.
• My solution is for all of our county politicians to work together to do what is best for the people.
JIM IRWIN JR.
Jim Irwin Jr., of DeWitt, is a 50-year resident of Clinton County and is in his first term as a supervisor, having served for 3 1/2 years. He attended two years of college and is the owner of Irwin, Inc.; GreenTech Spray Foam Insulation; and Spartan Manufacturing.
He has been married to his wife Tara for 29 years, and they have three children — daughter Katie, who teaches at Central DeWitt; son Kyle, who works at Kinze Manufacturing; and daughter Kyleen, a junior at UW-Platteville.
He is a member of the Clinton Substance Abuse Council and the Paul Skeffington Memorial Race Committee.
What leads you to want to serve or to continue to serve on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors?
I enjoy the role of supervisor. The supervisor's first duty is to determine the budget for each fiscal year. The second is to represent Clinton County on many different committees and boards. I currently sit on the Eastern Iowa Mental Health & Disability Services Region Board; during my term, our region became embroiled in a very difficult issue of the five counties struggling in how we operated the Region in a way that all agreed upon. I worked with the Region Board and we came together to keep the member counties the same but asked for new representatives on the board. The EIMHDS Region now has one of the most comprehensive Crisis Services in the state of Iowa.
Mississippi Valley Workforce Development Board. We were the first workforce area to join two workforce boards together and the only workforce area that passed our master plan in the state. The Board of Health, Communications Commission, Emergency Management Agency, agencies I have been critical of in the past, I now sit at the table, giving me access to be able to give feedback on how we are operating our county commissions. Pioneer Cemetery, ADA Committee.
I have also been very active in the creation of the Clinton County Resource Center. CCRC is an office space in the Clinton County Courthouse that helps give those in need and those recently released from jail a one-stop shop so they may get their service back on, medication renewals, housing, doctor appointments and mental health services. With my role on the MVWDA board,I was able to secure two individuals coming to meet with our constituents to find employment.
What experience or education do you have that will support you as you serve on the board?
I'm a business owner, served 11 years on the Central DeWitt School Board, and have 3 1/2 years of experience as a current supervisor.
What are the top three most pressing challenges faced by Clinton County today and how do we steer through them?
• Population loss, mainly within the city limits of Clinton. The city of Clinton is working on this issue with their leadership in the City Council and with Grow Clinton. Good jobs are on their way, Timkin Drives opened a new site in Clinton, Big River Packaging is expanding, Nestle Purina is expanding and ADM is partnering with Spiber to expand at the ADM facility.
• For other areas of the county, four-laning highway 30 would increase the likelihood of both residential development and business decisions to build in the smaller communities. With a four-lane highway it is proven that people will travel up to 15 miles farther commuting to and from work. Transportation costs for goods go down due to less congestion and faster travel speeds for the trucking industry.
• The county budget is very tight. For the last four years of budgeting, our increase in health insurance costs alone nearly outpaces our increase in property tax growth. Clinton County needs the growth of additional residential or industry to help grow our county budget. We have had less than 2% growth year over year.
When it comes to the county budget, which areas are the most challenging when it comes to decision making?
As stated in the previous question, our growth is not outpacing our increases in health insurance costs. Trying to balance the budget and also maintain the service the county provides is always on our minds. Since I have been on the BOS, we have chosen to maintain our current staffing levels than to cut employees, thus cutting services.or customer service times in our offices.
If you had to pick two, what are Clinton County's strongest attributes? In other words, what makes this county great?
• The people of Clinton County. As I have gotten to know so many more people in my role as a supervisor, I have been blessed to get to know so many from every community that want the best and are working hard to better the community they live in.
• Leadership of the city councils in every community and the leadership in the two economic development offices of Grow Clinton and the DCDC in DeWitt. As stated in earlier answers, every community's leadership is thinking outside the box to build a better community for their residents. Some are looking at tax incentives to attract new residential development, some are looking at other items the cities can add to attract young families. As I drove through Delmar last week there were 10-15 children playing in the splash pad. What a great scene to take in.
Are we where we need to be for staffing county offices and what are the challenges there?
Yes, we have made the decision to maintain our staffing levels. We added needed staffing for the jail due to the number of inmates. Frustrations have been expressed that the jail was not to expand the number of staffing needed to operate after it was completed. I understand the concerns. I listened to the same sales pitch during the presentations, but to add a capacity of more than double and the addition of a tower in the final construction that took one person out of the rotation in the actual dealings with inmates as they are booked, searched and processed into the jail was short-sighted. This year we have seen an increase in combative inmates that have caused multiple jailers to have injuries and time off due to those injuries. With the direction of the Sheriff, the BOS chose to add additional jailers to the jail.
Let's look ahead five years. What goals do you think should be set by the Supervisors, maybe benchmarks for population growth, infrastructure, economic development?
Tom Determann's goal to get Highway 30 four-laned from DeWitt to Lisbon has driven him to decide to run for the state representative position formally held by Mary Wolfe. I think we all agree that to get this accomplished we will need an even stronger voice in the legislature. This one item alone will check off multiple "road blocks" for economic and residential development in Clinton County.
Getting a better handle on the current homelessness in Clinton with a possible supported housing option that gives individuals a hand up, not just a hand out, would be a great way to help get more people into the workforce and a better life for themselves and their families. The creation of the Clinton County Resource Center in the courthouse is already making an impact in getting needed services to individuals, but we need to have a better alternative for the homeless than we currently have available.
If you could tell voters two things you want them to know, whether it be challenges, goals or solutions to enhance life for Clinton County and its residents, what would they be?
We have amazing leadership across the county. Engaging your local leaders and getting involved to help fix the issues you see and bringing a solution to your concerns helps all to build better communities. I love working as a supervisor for Clinton County. My desire is to continue in my role as supervisor to take on the challenges community members bring to the board. I may not know the answers to all of the challenges, but no one will work harder to research and reach out for professional and local opinions on how to make a better life for all. We need to have opportunities for recreation, good-paying jobs, great childcare and residential developments to grow Clinton County to help maintain the services and communities around us.
DAN SRP
Dan Srp is a resident of Camanche Township and has lived in Clinton County his entire life, with the exception of four years in Kansas. He has served as a supervisor for just over seven years.
He earned his bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University, with a major in agriculture studies. He is a property manager, married and has three children, ages 9, 11, and 13.
He is a member of the Clinton County Conservation Board, Clinton County Conservation Foundation Board, Grow Clinton, Bridgeview Community Mental Health Center Board, 7th Judicial District Department of Corrections Board, Camanche Kiwanis, Clinton Jackson Early Childhood Iowa Board, and the Clinton Jackson DECAT Board.
What leads you to want to serve or to continue to serve on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors?
Each of my campaigns for county supervisor has started with people asking me to run for a seat or re-election. I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to serve and I am proud of my accomplishments during my first two terms. I have enjoyed working with great board members in the past and I want to remain a member of that team regardless of who is seated with me. I hope my decision-making history and conduct on behalf of Clinton County motivate people to vote for me again during the Republican Primary on June 7.
What experience or education do you have that will support you as you serve on the board?
The experience of growing up in a family business (hardware store) taught me customer service skills and problem-solving at an early age. My agriculture education and ownership of farmland keep me active across the whole county. Serving for 5 years on the Camanche School Board really expanded my knowledge of local government budgets and process. For over seven years I have been fortunate to learn from other local officials and network with officials from across the state as a county supervisor. I also have regularly attended schools for county officials hosted by the Iowa Association of Counties.
What are the top three most pressing challenges faced by Clinton County today and how do we steer through them?
• Population loss a 40-year-old problem that continues to impact Clinton County. Turning the tide of population loss back to growth has been a priority objective of local officials for a long time. Population loss effects everything from our schools and available labor force to our tax base that is available to sustain current city, school, and county services. Thinking outside of the box and collaboration with private and public partners offers the greatest opportunity of success. Programs like Home Base Iowa and Keep Iowa Beautiful have both become valuable assets for recruitment to this area and improving quality of life in our communities. Economic development success and realizing the completion of four-lane Highway 30 will ultimately be the key.
• Sustaining current services provided for by the county tax levy. Costs continue to increase, more rapidly here recently, and the future budget sessions will continue to be a challenge for many years. We have not had the luxury of seeing the growth of other areas of the state and country. Some people like it that way but that comes at a cost if we expect to maintain the current level of services. I have a history of responsible budgeting practices and will continue with that as a major focus.
Working to make appropriate use of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds will be a huge challenge and responsibility. The Board of Supervisors has currently allocated approximately $4 million of the $9.1 million federal dollars received. We have prioritized spending on projects that the taxpayers would otherwise have to pay for through their taxes and thus work to have it function as a form of tax relief. Purchase of items like dump trucks for the roads department, lighting and window upgrades (currently R3 insulation value) for the Administration building will result in long-term cost savings. Some dollars are also being considered for investment in our county parks, specifically addition of revenue-generating camping sites and cabins.
When it comes to the county budget, which areas are the most challenging when it comes to decision making?
Labor is always the most challenging part of the budget. Clinton County is fortunate to have amazing employees and we need to value you them appropriately or risk losing them in a time of local and national labor shortages. We also need to be respectful of the cost to the taxpayer. That balance is not easily achieved. I have worked through staffing reductions and they are absolutely some of the most difficult decisions I have made. I have also brought a constant effort to identify available efficiencies through use of technology or streamlining processes as a means to reduce that workload.
If you had to pick two, what are Clinton County's strongest attributes? In other words, what makes this county great?
• The people of Clinton County are amazing. Watching neighbors and communities come together in times of need such as the derecho recovery are an immediate reminder that we have great values here. Seeing communities come together and accomplish quality-of-life enhancements with programs like Hometown Pride has been great to witness. The people are also the ones that make our county fair, community festivals, and nonprofit fundraisers such great events to attend.
• Local industrial, commercial, and agriculture partners that drive the local economy. We have great business owners and management who not only provide jobs and services but are participants in the operation of the community.
Are we where we need to be for staffing county offices and what are the challenges there?
Labor is among the county’s greatest expenses in the budget. There are several departments that have requested staffing increases in the past that have not yet been provided for. We have historically given careful consideration to those requests while also looking at the workloads that they are intended to support. My objective has been to work to sustain the existing level of services in Clinton County at the lowest cost possible. If there is a solution available other than adding staff, which becomes a reoccurring expense to the budget, then I give it strong consideration. I have supported both necessary staffing increases and reductions in the past.
Let's look ahead five years. What goals do you think should be set by the Supervisors, maybe benchmarks for population growth, infrastructure, economic development?
• Growth: I won’t even put a number on it. Turning population and job loss into growth of population, growth of existing employers, growth in the number of employers and increasing the average local wage by attracting higher-paying jobs, growth of the county tax base is the number. Growth helps reduce the cost of living and doing business in Clinton County. The priority benchmark is to turn these stats from “in the red” to “in the black.” Grow Clinton County
• Getting four-lane Highway 30 from DeWitt to Lisbon onto the Iowa DOT 5-year plan.
- Additional investment into parks, trails, and recreational opportunities add value to both business and people considering whether to locate here. That value has also been highlighted over the last two years through the pandemic. People sought outdoor recreation like hadn’t been seen in many years. Often times we already have great resources available and just need to remind people how awesome it is to live in Clinton County.
If you could tell voters two things you want them to know, whether it be challenges, goals or solutions to enhance life for Clinton County and its residents, what would they be?
Review and amendment of the county’s current fire district boundaries has become a priority of mine. Many rural properties are not served by the fire station with the fastest response time available to them so the wait for help can be longer than necessary. This can also result in private property insurance to costing more if the property is farther than 5 miles from their responding agency. I support continued discussion of the county’s fire chiefs about resolving this issue. Due to new Iowa legislation, the county has options and resources available that could benefit those agencies in this effort. Ultimately, the fastest response available is the best way to keep our families and investments safe.
Don’t be afraid to get involved in the community. There are amazing volunteer organizations that need help. Both the county and the cities within make appointments to boards and commissions to provide oversight of local services. I didn’t get into my position by saying I want to be a county supervisor. I got here by getting involved, starting small, and then getting invited to be involved with more. I have to warn you that if you might enjoy it. It often only takes saying the word “yes” when someone asks you to be involved.
